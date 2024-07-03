Samsung fans, the soonest you’ll be able to get your hands on the latest devices from your favorite OEM is July 10, with the company announcing that it will open up its Galaxy Experience Spaces in 7 cities across the globe.

Cities with Experience stores are New York City, Berlin, Dubai, Jakarta, Paris, Seoul, and Tokyo. If you live in or near one of those cities, here’s what you can expect starting July 10.

Weekly exclusive celebrity meet and greets.

Photo art workshops on Thursdays, running from Thursday, July 18, through Thursday, August 1.

Weekly food truck with a Parisian flair.

For us here in the US, the Experience store in NYC is located at 500 Broadway New York, NY 10012. It’ll be open to the public following the Unpacked event, which I’ll be in attendance at. Maybe I’ll see you there?

Gear up for a busy week, Samsung fans.