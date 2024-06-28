Samsung’s new foldables, the Galaxy Z Flip 6 and Galaxy Z Fold 6, are arriving officially on July 10. Before we get there, as is usually the case for Samsung launches, we’ll know everything. In a fresh leak today, we’re getting official looks at both devices in all standard colors, because a retailer slipped up and posted them like they always do.

The folks at Winfuture spotted the listing and then shared the images for the world to see. We get the Galaxy Z Fold 6 in 3 colors, while the Galaxy Z Flip 6 should launch in at least 4 colors. Keep in mind that Samsung likes to sell exclusive online colors too, typically available only directly from Samsung. We don’t yet know what those colors will be.

GALAXY Z FOLD 6 COLORS: We don’t have official names for this first set of colors on the Fold 6, but it’s looking like a titanium metallic, a straight-up pink, and then a darkish blue or purple. All can be seen below, so feel free to name them as you think Samsung would.

If I had a favorite, it’s probably the titanium metallic, mostly because that darker shade of blueish purple would just be too dark for the long haul. I think I’d get sick of it. As for the pink, well, pink lovers can enjoy that one.

GALAXY Z FLIP 6 COLORS: Now, for the Flip 6, Samsung appears to be having more fun. We have light blue, a minty green, a bright yellow, and then a standard titanium color. All are pretty great, and that yellow is really calling to me just for the fun factor.

It’s interesting to see that mint green, though, as Google has recently adopted that color. Someone in a marketing firm decided that mint green would be the it color of the year it seems.

And that’s it here, friends. Colors!

