Verizon Up is Now Called myAccess

With Verizon’s big glowing yellow rebrand, we’re getting a new name for the Verizon Up program that you may use from time to time to get deals on accessories or devices. Verizon is now calling it myAccess, because they like putting the word “my” in front of all products and services they offer. It. fits with myPlan and myHome, so don’t expect it to be the last.

Users of myAccess will still find access through the My Verizon app in a tab at the bottom that used to say Verizon Up. You may be able to access some of the deals through Verizon’s web portal, but they really offer the best experience through the app.

The deals on accessories and devices are still in myAccess, so you’ll find discounts speakers and earbuds and phones and watches. Verizon also uses this area to highlight savings you could see if you change plans, plus they use myAccess to tell you about unused perks or benefits on your account. Their “Local Passes” section is a great way to score free or cheap movie tickets too.

The big push, though, is in having access to concerts, sports, and other forms of entertainment. This has been a part of Verizon Up and its predecessor from the beginning, but Verizon is really leaning in now because of the new name. Verizon wants you to use myAccess to purchase tickets to big events through Ticketmaster. So yeah, feel free to explore that side of myAccess if that’s your thing.

In short, Verizon Up is now myAccess. Nothing else has really changed.

Visit Verizon myAccess.