Thanks to the latest leak, we’re getting extremely detailed views of upcoming products from Samsung. Unpacked is scheduled for July 10, so we’ll get full details then, but in the meantime, let’s take a moment to see just how much design inspiration Samsung is taking from Apple this year.

Courtesy of @evleaks, we’re getting great looks at Samsung’s Galaxy Watch 7 Ultra, Galaxy Watch 7, and refreshed Galaxy Buds. I’m not trying to be rude or anything, but if you squint your eyes, you may not be able to tell if you’re looking at a Samsung or Apple product.

Above we have the Galaxy Watch 7 Ultra (left) and the Watch Ultra 2 (right) from Apple with its trademark orange ocean band. Samsung is pretty blatant here, no doubt about it, but regardless of whether it looks similar or not, we’re sure Samsung is going to be packing plenty of features into this rumored $700 Wear OS device.

Then there’s the new Galaxy Buds earbuds (below), which look extremely similar to Apple’s AirPods. I get it, there’s only so many ways you can make an earbud look, but seriously? With that said, Samsung does appear to have a color option that looks very unique and unlike anything Apple has released.

There’s a history here. It’s a longstanding notion that Android OEMs have long taken Apple designs and twisted them into their own. We’ve seen it may times. At what point do things become a bit silly in an attempt at re-creation? Honestly, this Galaxy Watch crosses into that territory for me. The Galaxy Buds look different enough, but this Galaxy Watch 7 Ultra render made me actually chuckle when I first saw it. Yes, it’s not identical — it’s more like a G-Shock and Watch Ultra had a baby, but certainly you see what I see here?

Please, share your thoughts down below in the comments. Is this cringe level copying here or is Samsung well within its artistic rights to take generous amounts of inspiration from products produced by its largest competitor? You be the judge.

// @evleaks