Google says buyers have one day left to snag either the Pixel Fold at $500 off its list price or $250 off of the Pixel 8 Pro. There’s nothing like a shot clock to help get you off of the fence.

At $500 off, the Pixel Fold comes down to a much more reasonable $1299 (before any added trade-in value). For the Pixel 8 Pro, $250 off brings the price down to $749, which is a good deal for Google’s best phone. That price is also able to come down more should you have a trade-in device.

The only thing that should concern potential buyers is the upcoming Pixel 9 lineup or potential Pixel 9 Pro Fold. If you don’t concern yourself with running the latest and instead only want the best deal, then more power to you.

Follow the links below to take advantage on the last day of savings.