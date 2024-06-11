Google Fixes 13 Big Pixel Bugs in June’s Quarterly Android Update

The big quarterly Pixel update for June is now available for the Pixel 5a up through the Pixel 8 series, Pixel Fold, and Pixel Tablet. As expected, it is the June Feature Drop and also a big bug fixer that should help stabilize your device and rid it of issues that may have plagued it since the last major update back in March.

Google once again shared a list of the noteworthy bugs that were fixed, many of which touch most of the still-supported Pixel family, while others are very device specific. For example, Google says they addressed display and graphics by pushing “general improvements” and stability for all devices. Then you have a series of fixes in the camera that all depend on the Pixel phone you have.

To figure out what exactly Google took care of your Pixel phone or foldable or tablet, we’ve posted their full list below.

Android 14 June Pixel Update Bug Fixes

Battery & Charging

Fix for stability or performance improvements in certain conditions *[2]

Fix for issues causing device to not charge in certain conditions *[12]

Bluetooth

General improvements in stability or performance for Bluetooth LE audio *[10]

Camera

Fix for camera stability issue when taking Astrophotography photo under certain conditions *[6]

Fix for camera stability issues when switching between different zooms in certain conditions *[7]

General improvements for camera stability under certain conditions *[8]

Display & Graphics

General improvements to display stability *[1]

Framework

General improvements for system stability during device setup *[11]

System

General improvements for system stability and performance in certain conditions *[7]

Telephony

General improvements for network connection stability and performance in certain conditions *[9]

User Interface

Fix for issue with the navigation bar showing up incorrectly in certain conditions *[3]

Fix for issue with transitions between home screen and lock screen *[4]

General improvements for performance and stability in certain UI transitions and animations *[5]

—————————————————————————————————————

Device Applicability

Fixes are available for all supported Pixel devices unless otherwise indicated below. Some fixes may be carrier/region specific.



*[1] Pixel 5a (5G), Pixel 6, Pixel 6 Pro, Pixel 6a, Pixel 7, Pixel 7 Pro, Pixel 7a, Pixel 8, Pixel 8 Pro, Pixel Fold, Pixel Tablet

*[2] Pixel 6 Pro, Pixel 6a, Pixel 7, Pixel 7 Pro, Pixel 7a

*[3] Pixel 6 Pro, Pixel 6a, Pixel 7, Pixel 7 Pro, Pixel 7a, Pixel 8, Pixel 8 Pro, Pixel Fold

*[4] Pixel 6 Pro, Pixel 6a, Pixel 7, Pixel 7 Pro, Pixel 7a, Pixel Fold, Pixel Tablet

*[5] Pixel 6 Pro, Pixel 6a, Pixel 8, Pixel 8 Pro

*[6] Pixel 7, Pixel 7 Pro, Pixel 7a

*[7] Pixel 7, Pixel 7 Pro, Pixel 7a, Pixel 8, Pixel 8 Pro, Pixel Fold

*[8] Pixel 7, Pixel 7 Pro, Pixel 7a, Pixel 8, Pixel 8 Pro, Pixel 8a, Pixel Fold, Pixel Tablet

*[9] Pixel 7, Pixel 7 Pro, Pixel 7a, Pixel 8, Pixel 8 Pro, Pixel 8a

*[10] Pixel 8, Pixel 8 Pro

*[11] Pixel 8a

*[12] Pixel Tablet