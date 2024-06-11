Here’s the HTC U24 Pro

Last week HTC teased an announcement for tomorrow, June 12. The internet has gone ahead and ruined that. Sorry, HTC. We expect the company to unveil the U24 Pro, a device with a relatively solid list of specs, but likely won’t be available at your nearest US carrier store.

For specs, it’s expected that the HTC U24 Pro will feature a 6.8″ OLED display with a resolution of 1080 x 2400 (120Hz), Snapdragon 7 Gen 3, 12GB RAM, 256GB storage, IP67 rating, microSD for expandable storage, three rear cameras (main is a 50MP shooter), 5,000mAh battery, Gorilla Glass Victus, side-mounted fingerprint reader, and Android 14.

The device is expected to be priced at 450 euros across Europe, but again, don’t go holding your breath for a US launch.

Crazy enough, if this device launched in the US, I actually think they could move a few units. If it launched for $399-$449, those specs are certainly worthy of a look. I wouldn’t be leaping at the idea of going back to curved front glass, but overall, it’s a handsome looking device. HTC has never been stingy with sweet exterior color options, too.

If this phone came to the US via unlocked methods and was fully supported, would you be interested at all? Once HTC makes it official and if there’s anything worth to share, we’ll update this post.

// GSMArena