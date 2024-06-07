Samsung’s solid deal of a free storage upgrade and enhanced trade-in values is still active for potential buyers. For those in the market, it’s worth taking a look.

At its peak, this promotion can save you $870 off the purchase of a Galaxy S24 Ultra in 512GB configuration. That brings your total to just $549 for a phone that is typically priced at $1419. Naturally, you’ll need a top-end trade-in to get max savings, but even older devices are commanding really good values thanks to Samsung’s enhanced promotion.

It’s very typical for us to recommend buying a Galaxy phone when these particular promotions are active simultaneously. Besides the pre-order window, this is essentially the best deal on a new Samsung phone.

Have at it.