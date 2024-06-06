Samsung confirmed this morning what everyone already assumed — Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Galaxy Z Flip 6 will ship with Galaxy AI. There’s no surprise here, with Samsung trying to get its AI goodies in the hands of as many users as possible before ultimately asking people to pay for said goodies.

Samsung wants 100 million Galaxy owners to have Galaxy AI access by the end of 2024, so naturally, it’ll be shipping on the company’s upcoming foldable lineup. We anticipate Samsung to debut the Z Fold 6 and Z Flip 6, as well as the new Galaxy Watch 7 lineup, next month in Paris.

As for any differences for Galaxy AI on a foldables versus a standard phone, Samsung’s says the following.

To deliver a completely new and unique AI experience, we will further optimize the Galaxy AI experience for the upcoming foldable devices. Our foldables are the most versatile and flexible form factor in Samsung Galaxy and when combined with Galaxy AI, these two complementary technologies will together unlock all new possibilities.

I have been seeing hype for these upcoming Galaxy devices from our own readers, which means they must be pretty exciting. Personally, my eyes are on that newly designed Z Fold 6. It’s hot.

// Samsung