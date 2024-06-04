Those looking for the best Pixel 8a deal should look no further than the Google Store, with the Pixel maker marking the latest Pixel device at a whopping 50% off, so long as you plan to buy a more expensive Pixel phone too.

How it works is very simple. Buy a Pixel 8, Pixel 8 Pro or Pixel Fold, add the Pixel 8a to your cart, then receive 50% off the Pixel 8a at checkout. At 50% off, the Pixel 8a costs just $249, plus it comes with $50 Google Store credit that be used towards accessories or whatever you’d like.

Since the Pixel 8 is also on sale for $549, you can get both a Pixel 8 and Pixel 8a for a total of $798. That’s also before potential trade-in savings that you may be eligible for, so your total could be even lower.

We like deals such as this because there’s no contracts or fine print to read through. It’s instant savings, so long as you’re following the very basic instructions. If you need a phone for a young adult or a secondary device for your work phone, this is a solid offering.