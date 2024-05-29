The end for Google Pay is near, for those who lost track of time and/or whatever the hell Google is doing with its payment apps. The Google Pay (or is it GPay?) app is going away on June 4 and there is one thing you need to do if you happen to have a substantial balance in there.

Google has informed customers today that once June 4 rolls around and the Google Pay app is put to bed, the situation involving withdrawals will change. First, you’ll have to withdraw funds from the Google Pay website (here), but you should also be aware that there are limits to how much you can take per day and over 7 days.

Here’s how Google explains the withdrawal process next month:

Starting June 4, 2024, withdrawals you make may not exceed two hundred dollars ($200) in the aggregate over seven (7) consecutive days or in any single withdrawal transaction. Until June 4, you can withdraw your balance in the Google Pay app within the given Google Pay limits.

So there will be $200 limits on the daily and over a 7-day period. Currently, Google allows for daily $5,000 withdrawals and a rolling $20,000 7-day limit if you are verified on the platform and use the app for those. It’s the website that has the $200 limits, hence the reason the limits are changing come June 4.

If you’ve been keeping a large sum of cash in your Google Pay account, it might take a while to get all of it out and into your other accounts come June 4. That’s all I’m saying here.

For more on Google Pay limits and withdrawals, checkout this Google Pay support page.