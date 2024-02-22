Google announced today that it is sunsetting the Google Pay app in the US, meaning everyone will need to download and fire up the Google Wallet app. Said to be a move to help simplify the payment apps experience, the Google Pay app is essentially losing all functionality beginning June 4, 2024.

Once June 4 arrives, you’ll no longer be able to manage your Google Pay balance or send peer-to-peer (P2P) payments. However, the Google Pay website will still be available for managing funds after the June 4 date. Below we’ve included Google’s top 2 things you need to know about what’s happening on June 4.

What You Need to Know

Manage your Google Pay balance from the Google Pay app until June 4: You can use the U.S. version of the Google Pay app until June 4, 2024 to view and transfer your Google Pay balance to your bank account. You can continue to view and transfer your funds to your bank account after June 4, 2024 from the Google Pay website. Learn more about transferring money out of Google Pay.

Changes to peer-to-peer payments: As of June 4, 2024, you will no longer be able to send, request or receive money from others through the U.S. version of the Google Pay app.

If you’re like me, you may use Google Pay to transfer money to a friend, so take note of that June 4 date. You’ll no longer be able to do that inside of the Google Pay app. Currently, there is no P2P payment system inside of Google Wallet, so as of right now, we have no idea what’s happening there. I suppose we’re all going to Venmo then?

Someone ping the Killed by Google people, as we have a new tombstone to start carving.

