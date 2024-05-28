Late last year, YouTube added Playables to its Android and iOS app for Premium subscribers. Playables is a library of gaming titles that you can play within the YouTube app. There are titles like Angry Birds Showdown, Cut the Rope, and many more.

Announced this week, YouTube is expanding its 75+ Playables title library to additional users. These games all feature cloud saves that follow you from device to device, are typically easy to jump in and play, and for the most part are a nice added bonus to using YouTube if you’re bored.

If you haven’t seen Playables in your app yet, you can search for Playables or follow this link on your mobile device.

Go have some fun.

// YouTube