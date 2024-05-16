I think you’d find that most people have a love-hate relationship with the concept of insurance. At times, it can seem like your money is going towards nothing, but then every now and then, it can be a lifesaver. For those who would rather be safe than sorry, Samsung’s open enrollment for its latest devices has arrived.

If you didn’t purchase Samsung Care+ at the time you bought your new Galaxy phone, this a second chance that Samsung extends to customers. This open enrollment is available for the Galaxy Z Flip 5, Galaxy Z Fold 5, as well as the Galaxy S24 series.

You can sign up for any tier of Samsung Care+ that is offered, ranging from Care+ with Theft and Loss (ultimate protection), Care+ (covers unlimited drops, spills, and mechanical breakdowns), Care+ Essentials (mechanical breakdowns), and lastly Theft and Loss insurance strictly for New York state residents.

This open enrollment period closes June 30, so if you want to sleep on it, you have some time.