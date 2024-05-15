While we weren’t big fans of the original OnePlus Watch, the new OnePlus Watch 2 is a Wear OS device we like very much. The battery life is really good and the fitness tracking is way better than we ever expected. For a limited time, you can now snag OnePlus’ latest smartwatch for just $199.

OnePlus Watch 2 Review: Battery Life Wild, Fitness Tracking Great

To get a OnePlus Watch 2 at this price, the process is rather simple. OnePlus is offering an instant $50 discount when you trade in any device in any condition. To get the other $50 price cut, you’ll need to claim an exclusive $50 coupon via the OnePlus Store app. That’s all easy enough for a $100 discount.

At $199, the OnePlus Watch 2 is a great decision. Download the app or follow the link below to get yours. And be sure to read our full review to see if the smartwatch is a good fit for you.