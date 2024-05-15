Droid Life

Visible Announces Annual Plans, Save Up to $145 for Service (Updated)

Visible is introducing annual payment options for its Visible and Visible+ plans. With this, instead of paying a monthly price, you’ll pay a one time fee annually, saving you a good amount of money over the long run.

The standard Visible plan will only save you $25 if you pay the $275 up front for a year of service, but the Visible+ annual price will save you a total of $145. That’s a lot more savings. The annual price is $395, so while it is quite the commitment up front, those savings could be worth it to some customers.

Visible’s Breakdown:

  • Visible+ annual plan is $395 per year. Prepay for a full year of the Visible+ wireless service plan and save $145 compared to a year at our normal plan rate of $45 per month — that’s a cost savings of 26%!
  • Visible annual plan is $275 per year, making it one of the lowest prices for an unlimited plan in the industry! Prepay for a full year of the Visible plan and save $25.

These payment options are available starting right now. If they interest you, simply follow the link below.

Update (5/15): Both of these annual payment options are now available to existing customers, not just those signing up for new service.

Visible Link

