Back in mid-April, Samsung announced that it would soon be bringing the Galaxy AI update (aka One UI 6.1) to a good list of additional devices. Well, today’s the day, with Samsung announcing that the rollout has officially begun.

The devices receiving this update are the Galaxy S22, S22+, S22 Ultra, Galaxy Z Flip 4, Fold 4, and Galaxy Tab S8 series devices. It’s another healthy list of phones (and tablets) that Samsung is showing good support for, considering that the Galaxy S24 (and Galaxy AI) only launched a few months ago. This is high level software support we’re seeing for millions of phones.

Below are a few of the new AI toys owners will get to play with.

Galaxy AI Feature Overview

Live Translate: Enables real-time voice and text translations during phone calls, facilitating travel bookings and multilingual conversations.

Generative Edit: A powerful photo editing tool for adjusting pictures – from resizing to filling in the background after removing an object.

Chat Assist: Offers context-aware suggestions and translations for perfecting conversational tones in various contexts.

Transcript Assist: Utilizes AI and Speech-to-Text technology to transcribe, summarize, and translate voice recordings.

Circle to Search with Google: Allows users to learn more about almost anything with a quick gesture and without having to switch apps.



Older Devices: Samsung is also looking out for the older devices. In its blog post, Samsung states that, “Additionally, Galaxy S21 series, Z Flip 3, and Z Fold 3 users will have access to Circle to Search with Google and Chat Assist features with this latest update.”

Happy days, Samsung owners.

// Samsung