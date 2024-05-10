Google continues to sell the Pixel 7 Pro as high as $1099 for the 512GB model. We don’t think there’s any reason you should pay that price, especially when Woot! is selling the same exact thing for a crazy low price of $479. That’s a whopping $620 off, which seems plenty good to us.

The online retailer has all of the colors, including the ever sexy Hazel option, all in the 512GB size. And yes, these are new devices, not refurbished or recertified or anything else.

We saw a similar deal somewhat recently, but this $479 price is a new low. If you missed it last time, maybe this is a sign. If you need a bit of convincing on the Pixel 7 Pro, well, you should already know that it’s a good Android phone with an amazing camera.

Follow the link below to snag one.