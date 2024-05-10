New Disney+, Hulu, Max Bundle Might be the Play

There’s a new bundle on the way this summer, one that combines your Disney+, Hulu, and Max subscriptions into a single monthly payment.

Announced this week by Disney, subscribers will have two options for this mega bundle: ad-supported and ad-free. We don’t yet have pricing for these bundles, but you have to imagine you’ll be saving money on the bundle versus subscribing individually.

Currently, the Disney+ and Hulu bundle runs you $10/mo with ads and $20/mo with no ads. By itself, a Max subscription starts at $10/mo with ads and all the way up to $20/mo for Ultimate Ad-Free. I won’t speculate on expected pricing, but it seems obvious enough where this new bundle might land.

After not being subscribed to Disney+ for a while, you might see me jump on this bundle, allowing me to catch up on all of the Marvel and Star Wars content I’ve been missing.

// Disney+