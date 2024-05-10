Verizon and Samsung have made it official — the May security patch is now rolling out to owners of Galaxy S24 series devices.

This update is now out for the Galaxy S24, S24+, and S24 Ultra. Inside, all we’re seeing is the May patch, but of course, if you happen to spot anything new after booting it up, don’t keep it to yourself. Below you’ll see the latest software version numbers.

Software Build Versions

Galaxy S24 – S921USQS2AXD3

– S921USQS2AXD3 Galaxy S24+ – S926USQS2AXD3

– S926USQS2AXD3 Galaxy S24 Ultra – S928USQS2AXD3

Go snag it!

// Verizon

Cheers Diego!