Pixel Watch May Update: It Arrived With the Patches

Google has not yet updated its Pixel phones or foldables or tablets with the May Android security patch, but they have now released the update for the Pixel Watch and Pixel Watch 2.

Through a community post, Google says that Pixel Watch devices running Wear OS 4 will be able to update to the May update as early as today. They didn’t say much else about the update, only that it contains the “latest security patches for Pixel Watch owners.”

They did at least give us the build for all Pixel Watch and Pixel Watch 2 models, including the LTE variants for both. The build number you’ll receive is TWD9.240505.001.A1.

And seriously, this is just a security patch update. If you want new goods, look for those to arrive next month, in June, when an expected Pixel Feature Drop should be here along with a bigger quarterly update.

To check for this Pixel Watch update right away, try this old tapping trick. As far as I know, it still works.