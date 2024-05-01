In January of this year, Fossil made the decision to exit the Wear OS market and not produce any new smartwatches. However, that didn’t mean they would stop supporting existing customers or even stop selling inventory on shelves. Well, it’s looking as if Fossil is ready to clear out the warehouse, marking down its Gen 6 smartwatches to a super low of $79.

There’s a lot of stuff you can buy with $79, but usually that doesn’t include a relatively great smartwatch. Originally priced at $299, Gen 6 features Google Assistant, the Snapdragon Wear 4100+ platform, 1GB RAM, 8GB storage, PPG Heart Rate and SPO2 sensors, plus a 1.28″ Color AMOLED display.

For $79, you’re getting an older smartwatch, but one that should operate perfectly fine and continue to be supported at least until Fossil says they’re done. There are no promises there, but last we heard, Fossil said they would support it for the “next few years.”

If you’re looking for a new wrist toy, have at it.