Fitbit Pay is going away and you’ve been warned. A previous announcement for the ending flew under the radar in March, but Fitbit is now sending out notices to Fitbit users who might be impacted.

In the email, Fitbit explains that Fitbit Pay will still work until July 29, but users will need to transition over to Google Wallet after that to keep using NFC payments on their devices. Google Wallet began rolling out to the Fitbit app with version 4.14.1 and higher, so there’s a good chance you can already make the switch.

The reason for this change is likely because Google Wallet is a better and still-supported product. However, Fitbit (and Google) are suggesting that this is helpful because Wallet supports far more banks and cards than Fitbit Pay did. They are probably correct there.

The list of impacted devices includes the Fitbit Charge 4, Fitbit Charge 5, Fitbit Charge 6, Fitbit Sense, Fitbit Sense 2, Fitbit Versa 2, Fitbit Versa 3, Fitbit Versa 4, and editions of Fitbit Charge 3 and Fitbit Versa. These all have NFC. The Pixel Watch isn’t listed because it has always just used Google Wallet.

Here’s the email going out from Fitbit:

Fitbit is updating our contactless payments feature from Fitbit Pay to Google Wallet. This update will increase the number of banks and cards that are available for contactless payments on your Fitbit device and let you pay quickly everywhere Google Pay is accepted. You can continue to use existing cards in Fitbit Pay until J‌uly 29th, but new cards can no longer be added to Fitbit Pay. If your current card isn’t supported by Google Wallet yet, you can easily add one of the thousands of cards that Google Wallet supports to your Fitbit device. Make the switch to Google Wallet by J‌uly 29th to continue using payments on your device. Updating is quick and easy, simply tap your device settings in the Fitbit app to get started.

More about the switch can be found at this Google support page.