Google has gone ahead and enabled its $50 off promotional price on the Pixel Watch 2. We don’t see this deal too often, so when available, it’s never a bad deal to consider if you’re in the market for a Wear OS smartwatch.

If you want the cellular option, you’re in for bigger savings, with the promo price set at $329. That’s $70 off of the usual $399 for that model. Additionally, you can attach a trade-in to your purchase, bringing down your price even more. If you have an older Pixel Watch in good condition, Google will give you $85 for it. That’s not awful for that device.

If interested, follow one of the links below.