OnePlus is Adding “AI Eraser” to OnePlus Devices This Month

OnePlus is getting in on the AI thing this week with the announcement of OnePlus AI and its first feature for a handful of devices. Starting in April, select OnePlus device owners will be able to experience “AI Eraser,” which yes, is like the Magic Eraser from Google Photos.

As you can imagine, AI Eraser is a photo feature that will remove unwanted objects from pictures within the OnePlus Photo Gallery. Users get to highlight the items they want removed, like people or imperfections, that sort of thing, which pushes the AI to analyze, remove, and replace to keep the photo looking realistic.

OnePlus says they created AI Eraser through “a substantial R&D investment” which should ensure “accuracy and reliability of AI-generated content.” If you know anything about Magic Eraser from Google, they you understand the “generated” is indeed important, is it can make or break a photo depending on what the AI engine can generate as it removes objects.

So, which devices are getting AI Eraser from OnePlus? For now, the list includes the OnePlus 12, OnePlus 12R, OnePlus 11, OnePlus Open, and OnePlus Nord CE 4. OnePlus is rolling the feature out “gradually” starting this month. As we see updates or the feature hit devices, we’ll try to let you know.

Anyone a big user of AI image editing?