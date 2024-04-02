A new season of Marvel SNAP is live, with this month entitled Thunderbolts. Over the course of this month, we’ll see six new cards (characters) released along with two new locations, with the season pass card being Baron Zemo.

The highlights for card releases include Red Hulk, who gets incredibly big if your opponent ends a turn with unspent energy, Baron Zemo himself who draws the lowest cost card from your opponent’s deck and places it on your side of the board, as well as US Agent who has an ongoing effect of -3 power on all 4, 5, and 6-cost cards. US Agent can be very strong against an enemy Iron Man who would then double that ongoing negative power effect.

Below is the full list of new characters and new locations.

New Characters

Baron Zemo (3 Cost, 5 Power) On Reveal: Recruit the lowest-Cost card from your opponent’s deck to your side of this location.

Red Hulk (6 Cost, 11 Power) When your opponent ends a turn with unspent Energy, +4 Power. (if in hand or in play)

U.S. Agent (2 Cost, 3 Power) Ongoing: 4, 5, and 6-Cost cards here have -3 Power.

Red Guardian (3 Cost, 3 Power) On Reveal: Afflict the lowest-Power enemy card here with -2 Power and remove its text.

White Widow (2 Cost, 2 Power) On Reveal: Add a Widow’s Kiss to your opponent’s side of this location.

Widow’s Kiss (0 Cost, 0 Power) Ongoing: This has -4 Power. Disable this ability if your side of this location is full.

Valentina (2 Cost, 3 Power) On Reveal: Add a random 6-Cost card to your hand. Give it -2 Cost and -3 Power.



New Locations

Castle Zemo: The first card you play here switches sides.

The first card you play here switches sides. Thunderbolts Tower: After turn 5, give all cards here -2 Power.



I’ve been deep in Marvel SNAP for a while now. I’m not a huge Marvel fanboy by any means, but I do enjoy the card collection aspect of the game, along with the artwork that releases alongside the cards. It’s a nice time killer game.

