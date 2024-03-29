When news broke in late 2023 that Apple would bring RCS to iPhone owners, there was no specific timeframe for its availability. This week, Google has gone ahead and apparently confirmed that its coming this fall, thanks to a new graphic on its Messages website.

Google writes that, “Apple has announced it will be adopting RCS in the fall of 2024. Once that happens, it will mean a better messaging experience for everyone.”

By saying this fall, we get the feeling that means we’ll see this as part of iOS 18, currently penciled for release around September. We may hear more at WWDC, which is only a few months away.

In the meantime, what RCS on iPhones means is, when an iPhone texts an Android, the experience should be much, much better. We’re talking photos and videos that don’t look like they were shot using a potato, group chats, typing indicators, and plenty else. It should be quite revolutionary for both platforms, though, the Green Bubble shall remain.

Mark the calendars, people.

// 9to5Google