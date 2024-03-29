Pixel 7 Pro, some of the hottest Android hardware to ever grace this world, is currently on sale over at Woot! for just $499. This is the unlocked 512GB model, meaning if you were to buy this phone from Google today, you’d spend $1,099. This is big time savings of $600.

We’re showing that Woot! has all three colors available (Snow, Hazel, and Obsidian) and due to this being such a limited deal, the site specifically states that this is one unit per customer and only until supplies last.

There’s a lot you can do with a $500 Pixel 7 Pro. You can use it as your daily, use it as a gift, use it as a trade-in and get more money for it towards a future phone purchase, and plenty else. Point being, at $500, this is a good buy.

Follow the link below to take advantage.