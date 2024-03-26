Art of Rally, a very popular game available on a variety of platforms, is now available for Android and iOS via publisher Noodlecake.

The game is all about the beauty of rallycross, with players racing cars from the 60s to Group B (considered the golden age of rally). You will find various maps inspired by real locations, with racers looking to land on top of leaderboards and beating challenges.

The game is launching with a week-long special $4.99 price, which is a great discount over the Steam version at $25. In case you’re someone who needs to watch out for storage hogs, this one weighs in at over 1GB once all of the downloads are complete.

Follow the link below and I’ll see you on the leaderboards.

Google Play Link ($4.99 Special Launch Price)