Friday Poll: How Long Have You Had Your Current Phone?

A whopping four years ago, we asked our readers how long they had their current smartphone for. The majority of people replied with about 2 years, which didn’t surprise us, as many folks use 2-year contracts for purchasing their phones.

However, considering the Pixel 8 Pro and Galaxy S24 Ultra recently released, we’re curious how many people are using relatively new devices. It has to be a solid number, right? Every Google fans knows that they should be using the Pixel 8 Pro, as it’s an amazing device. For Samsung users, we know Galaxy AI tempted them right on over to the latest Galaxy S24 series. Don’t worry, that was a bit of sarcasm there.

For Kellen and I, we switch our phones often enough to where we’ll always check that Less than 6 months option. Perks of the job.

Let’s see if anything has changed from 2020.

How long have you owned your current phone?

