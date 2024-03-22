A recent update to the Galaxy A55 smartphone has confirmed a bit of fantastic news: Samsung is finally beginning to adopt Google’s A/B (seamless) system updates.

For Pixel owners, they’ve been experiencing this type of OTA update for some time. Put simply, the update takes place in the background, allowing you to use your phone like normal while the device downloads and installs the update behind the scenes. The introduction of seamless updates has been great for Pixel owners, so with Samsung now dabbling, it seems like only a matter of time before we see this roll out to its more high-end smartphones.

Galaxy owners will be able to tell if their phone is utilizing a seamless update by a new split progress bar on the update page, with one bar dedicated to Downloading and installing, and the other for Verification.

For a more detailed description on how these A/B updates work, you can see Google’s writeup. Celebrate good times, Galaxy owners.

// SamMobile