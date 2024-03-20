For what is sure to be a limited time, Samsung has enabled an instant discount on its line of Galaxy Tab S9 (pictured above) models, along with enhanced trade-in values. With both of these things taking place simultaneously, you can score a Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra for as low as $299. For this tablet at that price, it’s a good score.

In order to get it for that low, you’ll need a really good trade-in device, such as a Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra. Other devices providing really good value currently include the Galaxy Tab S7 ($600 off) and Tab S8 ($700 off). These values are pairing with instant credit that Samsung is applying. Samsung is discounting the 256GB model by $100, the 512GB model by $120, and the 16GB RAM + 1TB storage option by $220.

If you aren’t familiar with what the Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra offers, it’s a lot. Specs include a 14.6” Dynamic AMOLED 2X display with 120Hz refresh rate, Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset, IP68 rating, 11,200mAh battery, S Pen included with purchase, a total of four cameras, as well as an update to Android 14 as soon as you open the box (it shipped with Android 13).

Follow the link below if you’re ready for some serious Android tablet power.