Over the weekend, Qualcomm made the Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 chipset official, announcing that the first phones offering this chipset would be available later this month.

Qualcomm’s goal with 8s Gen 3 is to bring select premium flagship features to more Android devices across the globe, such as generative AI and high-performance gaming. Specifically, Qualcomm lists the chip as capable of supporting hardware-accelerated ray tracing, generative AI assistants and image generation, photo expansion, and more.

To help you better understand where this chip resides in the Snapdragon pecking order, Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 remains at the top, while the 8s tucks in directly underneath it, followed then by the Gen 2 chipset. It’s always been our great fear that the names of these chipsets would begin to get a tad confusing as extra variants were released.

Qualcomm announced which device makers would be first to utilize this chipset and they are all from China. There’s Honor, iQOO, realme, Redmi, and Xiaomi. All are expected to announce 8s Gen 3-powered phones in the coming months or as early as this month.

It’s highly likely we’ll be learning more about 8s Gen 3 devices bound for US shores in the coming future.

// Qualcomm