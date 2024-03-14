Beeper, the app in the news quite a bit recently due to its intense battle with Apple over trying to make iMessage accessible on devices other than iPhones, is back with a new release of Beeper, the universal chat app.

This is not just an update for Beeper. As the developers describe it, this version of Beeper is “infinitely better than our first app.” According to the Google Play listing, it offers a clean chat experience, native chat bubble support, a multi-network search function, adaptive layout for foldable devices, and support for what appears to be 13 chat networks.

Supported networks include WhatsApp, Instagram, X, Telegram, Google Chat, Discord, Slack, and plenty else.

If you were a fan of the original Beeper app, we imagine you’ll appreciate this new one. Early feedback we’ve seen from users looks positive. So long as they don’t intend to include iMessage, I’m sure all will be well.

Check it out and report back.