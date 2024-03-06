The watch I wear on a daily basis when using my Galaxy S24 Ultra is currently on sale thanks to Discover Samsung week, with the Galaxy Watch 6 Classic getting discounted to a completely awesome price of just $339. That’s $60 off the usual $399 price tag.

If $60 in instant savings isn’t enough, you can also apply a trade-in for an additional $250 in savings. You’ll need a newer Samsung or Apple watch for those sort of savings, but it’s best to take full advantage of the activated enhanced trade-in values while you can.

Should you need cellular connectivity with your Galaxy Watch 6 Classic, the price starts at $369, which is a full $80 off of the usual price. These are some solid savings, so if you have been on the fence, now is the time.

Follow the link below to snag your shiny new Wear OS-powered smartwatch.