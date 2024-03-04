Galaxy S24 Ultra, the phone I’ve been using as my daily since I concluded my review (read it here), is on big-time sale over on Samsung’s website. If you didn’t already know, it’s Discover Samsung week, so for anyone in the market for Samsung products, ranging from phones to TVs, this is the week to do it.

Take this Galaxy S24 Ultra deal as example. Right now, you can get Samsung’s latest flagship smartphone for up to 86% off (and double the storage for free!), thanks to a combination of carrier promotions and enhanced trade-in values. Specifically, you can save up to $1,220 on the phone if you purchase through T-Mobile or AT&T via Samsung’s website when you trade in a select device and sign up for a plan. By way of bill credits, your total for the device will be under $300 for a 512GB model. For this phone, that’s very good.

If unlocked is more of your style, Samsung has you there, too. For non-carrier models, you can still get up to $750 off if you have a good enough trade-in. That brings your total to $549, which is still substantially better than the usual starting price of $1299.

Time for an upgrade? Follow the link below.