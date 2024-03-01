Tired of the same old thing and want to try something different? Over at Best Buy, you can snag the OnePlus Open for as little as $999, so long as you add the device as a new line or open a new account.

Typically, the OnePlus Open costs $1699, so you’re looking at $700 in savings. And yes, you can also apply a trade-in to the deal, making it even sweeter. There are those who like to game the system, paying outright for the device, then cancelling the line/plan associated with the device. Given you paid for the phone in its entirety, that is completely within your rights, so don’t feel trapped by the idea of device activation required in this case.

As for the OnePlus Open, it’s a good device, with Kellen speaking quite highly of it when he reviewed it late last year. You can read his full review here, but the takeaway was, “In my testing, I feel like the Open has it all for a foldable in this category. The displays are top-tier, the cameras are as well, performance is classic OnePlus awesome, software is off to such a good start, and battery life left me without worry.”

Follow the link below to snag one.