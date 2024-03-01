Spotted inside the latest build of the Adaptive Connectivity Services app, a new feature called Satellite SOS is being prepared by Google for Pixel devices. Unknown exactly which Pixel phones will receive support, we do at least have a basic understanding of how this feature works, thanks to screenshots shared.

Courtesy of Google News over on Telegram, we can see that Satellite SOS will be housed under the Safety & Emergency section of the settings menu. When accessed, it states that this option will be available when no WiFi or cellular connection is available. With it, users can send information about their status, as well as their location via Google Maps.

Interestingly, there’s even a plug for Garmin SAR insurance plans in the menu, which help cover expenses related to search and rescue efforts. In my neck of the woods, SAR is free, unless we need to use a helicopter to find you. These days, drones are being deployed much more frequently, but you get my point. If you’re someone constantly hiking in the back country, it could be useful. The list of information shared with emergency services and the satellite service provider includes your name, email, phone number, location, device information (IMEI, language, model, battery level), as well as emergency contact information. When setting the feature up, you’ll want to ensure you have all of that updated in your device.

Again, we don’t know which Pixel devices this is going to be available to and we also don’t know when it will be available. Google I/O is coming up, though, with this being a good candidate for keynote worthy announcement.

// Google News (Telegram)