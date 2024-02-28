Call of Duty: Warzone Mobile has been in the works for a long time. I’ve been registered for the title on Google Play for two years now, and finally, we have a global launch date. After months and months of limited access for bug fixing and the like, March 21 is the date that anyone and everyone can get their hands on this F2P title.

We have new details on what the game offers, too. The big one is shared stat progression across platforms. According to Activision, Warzone Mobile supports shared progression (weapons, player XP, etc.) with the console and PC versions of Call of Duty: Warzone and Modern Warfare III. Players will simply log in using an Activision ID, then most content gotten in MWIII and Warzone is transferred and becomes continuously available between the games. That’s a big time bonus.

Additionally, Proximity Chat and Death chat are available, as well as controller support. Overall, it should be a legit COD experience for mobile upon release.

Follow the link below to get yourself registered for the March 21 launch.