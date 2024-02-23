Google Will Let You Customize the Cute New Android Bot

Need something silly to kill off the rest of your Friday? Google released a fun little Android Bot customizer you can play with.

The “Create your own Android Bot” tool is released as a part of Mobile World Congress, a convention that takes place in Barcelona next week. Google will have a presence there and this experience could stretch further throughout MWC, maybe at a booth if they have one.

This custom Android Bot creator, which Google is not referring to as “Bugdroid,” has options for material, clothing, accessories, and props. It’s silly and kind of fun at the same time, because it gives you a downloadable .png of the new Bot (more on that here) to use as a wallpaper or in social media or anywhere else you like to put images.

Oh, and no, you can’t customize and then order these (at least for now). Wouldn’t it be neat if Google let you do that? Maybe they can use the old MotoMaker space, which still makes me sad thinking about. RIP, fun Motorola.

You can get to customizing your Android Bot here.

Google hasn’t limited the number of times you can use this tool, so have fun.