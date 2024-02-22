Google announced today that it is bringing more AI to Chrome, this time in the form of help with your online writing. And believe me, there’s a lot of folks out there that can benefit from this. For example, with this new Help Me Write feature, Chrome can now help you with For Sale posts, which has to be one of the best ideas ever. I’m looking directly at you, every single Facebook Marketplace user.

To give you an idea of what an AI-generated sale post may look like, Google was kind enough to share the following example.

A text field with the prompt “moving to a smaller place selling airfryer for 50 bucks.” The Help Me Write feature window includes the proposed refined text, “I’m moving to a smaller place and won’t have any room for my air fryer. It’s in good condition and works great. I’m selling it for $50. Please contact me if you’re interested.

Personally, I appreciate that Google’s Gemini models assume the air fryer is in good and working condition. That’s very clutch.

Other things it will help you write include hotel reservation inquiries, requests to return online purchases, and more. Basically, if there’s ever a time where you may be required to do a bit of writing, but maybe don’t have the time to write it all out, just have AI do it.

How to Turn on Help Me Write: To turn on this feature, sign into Chrome, select “Settings,” and then navigate to the “Experimental AI” page. You’ll there have the option to enable “Help me write” — you can disable it at any time. Then, right-click on an open text field within Chrome and select “Help me write.”

I’m off to Criagslist.

// Google