This morning hasn’t been a fun one for AT&T customers across the US. Widespread outages have been reported for hours, disrupting service on one of the big 3 carriers while pulling in statements from the other two major players to confirm their networks are fine.

Outages started in the early hours of the morning, with an initial spike in reports at 1:30AM. Reports remain high as of 8:45AM Pacific. Although some on reddit are starting to suggest their service has been restored, many are certainly still without it.

In a brief statement posted to its website, AT&T said the following:

Some of our customers are experiencing wireless service interruptions this morning. We are working urgently to restore service to them. We encourage the use of Wi-Fi calling until service is restored.

There are two takeaways there: the first is that only “some” customers have outages, and the other is that you should use WiFi calling if you need to place or receive calls during this time. Curious what “some” means to AT&T, but this is a big disruption and thousands of folks are without service in multiple states.

As for Verizon and T-Mobile, we have statements. The first is a short note from Verizon, where they’ve simply confirmed that their network “remains fully operational”:

Verizon’s network remains fully operational. Some customers may have experienced issues this morning when calling or texting those served by another carrier. Our network continues to function normally.

For T-Mobile, we don’t have an official news release, but their Twitter support account keeps telling folks over and over that their network is “operating normally”:

Hello, our network is operating normally. You may be experiencing challenges attempting to connect to users on other networks, but I will make sure you are getting the help you need with your service.

Hopefully AT&T can get this sorted out quickly. Even my damn car had no service for my entire drive to my kid’s school and back.