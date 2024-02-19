The list of Samsung devices receiving the February update is growing by the day and there is a chance you already saw some of the updates we are about to share. We’re slow this month, sorry.
The Galaxy S23 series, Galaxy S20 series, Flip 5 and Fold 5, and the Flip 3 and Fold 3 are all seeing the Samsung February update so far. This update is minor, so don’t get too excited about just yet. This is a security patch and nothing more, although there could always be behind-the-scenes bug fixes in there too.
List of Samsung February Updates: Below is the current list of devices in the US which have seen this update, with their build numbers. We’ll continue updating this as the month goes on.
- Galaxy S23: UP1A.231005.007.S911USQS2BXAD
- Galaxy S23+: UP1A.231005.007.S916USQS2BXAD
- Galaxy S23 Ultra: UP1A.231005.007.S918USQS2BXAD
- Galaxy S20: TP1A.220624.014.G981VSQS8HXA1
- Galaxy S20+: TP1A.220624.014.G986USQS8HXA1
- Galaxy S20 Ultra: TP1A.220624.014.G988USQS8HXA1
- Galaxy S20 FE: TP1A.220624.014.G781VSQSCHXA1
- Galaxy Z Flip 5: UP1A.231005.007.F731USQS2BXAD
- Galaxy Z Fold 5: UP1A.231005.007.F946USQS2BXAD
- Galaxy Z Flip 3: UP1A.231005.007.F711USQS6HXAC
- Galaxy Z Fold 3: UP1A.231005.007.F926USQS5HXAC
UPDATE FEBRUARY 19: We’ve got another round of Samsung February updates from the weekend to share. These, like the previous batch, are just security patches with no notable changes.
- Galaxy S21: G991USQSAFXAE
- Galaxy S21+: G996USQSAFXAE
- Galaxy S21 Ultra: G998USQSAFXAE
- Galaxy S21 FE: G990USQSAFXAB
- Galaxy S21 FE (2022): G990U2SQS8FXAB
- Galaxy S22: S901USQS4DXB1
- Galaxy S22+: S906USQS4DXB1
- Galaxy S22 Ultra: S908USQS4DXB1
- Galaxy Z Flip 4: F721USQS4EXAD
- Galaxy Z Fold 4: F936USQS4EXAD
To check for these updates, you’ll head into Settings>Software update>Download and install.
