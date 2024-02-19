The list of Samsung devices receiving the February update is growing by the day and there is a chance you already saw some of the updates we are about to share. We’re slow this month, sorry.

The Galaxy S23 series, Galaxy S20 series, Flip 5 and Fold 5, and the Flip 3 and Fold 3 are all seeing the Samsung February update so far. This update is minor, so don’t get too excited about just yet. This is a security patch and nothing more, although there could always be behind-the-scenes bug fixes in there too.

List of Samsung February Updates: Below is the current list of devices in the US which have seen this update, with their build numbers. We’ll continue updating this as the month goes on.

Galaxy S23 : UP1A.231005.007.S911USQS2BXAD

: UP1A.231005.007.S911USQS2BXAD Galaxy S23+ : UP1A.231005.007.S916USQS2BXAD

: UP1A.231005.007.S916USQS2BXAD Galaxy S23 Ultra : UP1A.231005.007.S918USQS2BXAD

: UP1A.231005.007.S918USQS2BXAD Galaxy S20 : TP1A.220624.014.G981VSQS8HXA1

: TP1A.220624.014.G981VSQS8HXA1 Galaxy S20+ : TP1A.220624.014.G986USQS8HXA1

: TP1A.220624.014.G986USQS8HXA1 Galaxy S20 Ultra : TP1A.220624.014.G988USQS8HXA1

: TP1A.220624.014.G988USQS8HXA1 Galaxy S20 FE : TP1A.220624.014.G781VSQSCHXA1

: TP1A.220624.014.G781VSQSCHXA1 Galaxy Z Flip 5 : UP1A.231005.007.F731USQS2BXAD

: UP1A.231005.007.F731USQS2BXAD Galaxy Z Fold 5 : UP1A.231005.007.F946USQS2BXAD

: UP1A.231005.007.F946USQS2BXAD Galaxy Z Flip 3 : UP1A.231005.007.F711USQS6HXAC

: UP1A.231005.007.F711USQS6HXAC Galaxy Z Fold 3: UP1A.231005.007.F926USQS5HXAC

UPDATE FEBRUARY 19: We’ve got another round of Samsung February updates from the weekend to share. These, like the previous batch, are just security patches with no notable changes.

Galaxy S21 : G991USQSAFXAE

: G991USQSAFXAE Galaxy S21+ : G996USQSAFXAE

: G996USQSAFXAE Galaxy S21 Ultra : G998USQSAFXAE

: G998USQSAFXAE Galaxy S21 FE : G990USQSAFXAB

: G990USQSAFXAB Galaxy S21 FE (2022) : G990U2SQS8FXAB

: G990U2SQS8FXAB Galaxy S22 : S901USQS4DXB1

: S901USQS4DXB1 Galaxy S22+ : S906USQS4DXB1

: S906USQS4DXB1 Galaxy S22 Ultra : S908USQS4DXB1

: S908USQS4DXB1 Galaxy Z Flip 4 : F721USQS4EXAD

: F721USQS4EXAD Galaxy Z Fold 4: F936USQS4EXAD

To check for these updates, you’ll head into Settings>Software update>Download and install.