We may be a day later than initially anticipated, but Google has gone ahead and released Android 15 Developer Preview 1 for its Pixel devices. This is the first build of many to come in the testing phase of Android 15 before we see a stable release some time after July. We’ll get more developer previews, see Android 15 hit the Android Beta Program, and then prepare for the full release to not only Pixel devices, but Samsung and OnePlus and others as well.

The Android 15 Developer Preview is available to the Pixel 6, Pixel 7, and Pixel 8 series, a well as the Pixel Fold and Pixel Tablet.

Download Android 15 Developer Preview 1: This first Android 15 Developer Preview is only for “developers,” so that means most of you should not run to it and manually flash it on your daily Pixel phone. This could be very rough around the edges with plenty of broken features and should really only be considered if you need to flash it. That said, if you have an unused Pixel device sitting around, you could dive in and play around if curious.

For those in the Android 14 QPR beta program, you can install this first Android 15 DP without having to wipe your device, as long as you do it right away. Once on Android 15 previews, you’ll get automatic downloads of future builds, so this should be the only time you’ll need to manually install.

The first build of Android 15 is:

Release date: February 16, 2024

Build: AP31.240119.016

Emulator support: x86 (64-bit), ARM (v8-A)

Security patch level: February 2024

Google Play services: 24.02.15

API diff API 34 → V DP1 Downloads: Factory Images | OTA Files

For now, Google has provided factory image and OTA files that can be flashed. We have instructions for using either type of file here and here.

Android 15 Release Schedule: As a part of this first preview, Google has given us a breakdown of the release timeline for Android 15. Obviously, this is a first Developer Preview, with a monthly cadence of new previews to follow. Don’t be surprised if you see X.1 updates in-between new builds too to fix bugs.

Looking for the Android 15 Beta? As you know by looking at the schedule, you will have to give Google a couple of Developer Previews and then the Android Beta Program will open, probably in April. It looks like we’ll get 2 Developer Previews and at least 4 Beta builds before a stable release sometime after July. This is very similar to the Android 14 schedule.

For now, again, this is developer-only stuff and requires manual work to get running. Most of you shouldn’t take it on. Google specifically says as much in today’s announcement post, so listen to them.

What’s new in Android 15? We have a write-up on the developer-focused changes here. We’ll have our typical “What’s new” post with all of the fun changes here.

Android 15!

More here: Android 15 Developer Site