Google Adds Mail in Replacement Service for Pixel Watch 2

The Pixel Watch and Pixel Watch 2 have arguably the best designs in the smartwatch space. Their minimal case shapes and globed glass make for one pretty watch that is unfortunately not something that can be easily repaired. In fact, for both watches, if you were to crack the top glass, you would need a replacement, as Google can’t (won’t?) fix them.

Because of this situation, Google appears have decided to launch a replacement program for both the Pixel Watch and Pixel Watch 2. Each has its own program, that you should be aware of if you own either. The point of these programs is to get you a replacement device at a discount, although we don’t know what that discount is.

Pixel Watch 2 mail-in replacement program

If you own a Pixel Watch 2 and need a replacement, Google has made available a self service option for you to mail the device in and get a replacement. This allows you to skip the chit-chat with Google Pixel Customer Support and get straight to a replacement at a discounted rate.

Should you be in a situation where you need a Pixel Watch 2 replacement, Google says to do the following steps:

Head to the Google Store: store.google.com

Scroll to the bottom of the page and click on Repairs .

. Fill out the form, enter the serial number or IMEI number of the device, click continue

Select the issue

Mail-in option will appear

Fill out information

Accept terms and conditions

Confirm shipping address and the form of payment and click Confirm Purchase. Once the broken device is returned, Google will send a new device to you.

I’m curious what the cost will be for replacement. We’ll try to find out and update this post.

Original Pixel Watch replacement program

If you own the original Pixel Watch, replacement isn’t self service. Because that device is older and likely out of warranty, Google says you still have to contact the Pixel Watch Customer Care Team, even if you bought the watch from another retailer.

Google still suggests that an out-of-warranty Pixel Watch could be worth a discounted price if you need a replacement.

