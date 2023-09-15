In October of 2022, we advised everyone that dropping the Pixel Watch or maybe smashing it with a hammer, was a bad idea. It’s now September of 2023 and we’re still advising the same exact thing. Why, you ask? Possibly due to more time passing or the news hitting the ear of the right person, confirmed information from Google is spreading that should you accidentally damage your Pixel Watch’s screen and be in need of repairs, that isn’t going to happen. At least, not with Google’s blessing.

In a statement made to The Verge, Google does not have repair options for the Pixel Watch. That means if you break it or scratch that screen and are looking to send it in for repairs, that won’t happen as Google doesn’t offer it.

At this moment, we don’t have any repair option for the Google Pixel Watch. If your watch is damaged, you can contact the Google Pixel Watch Customer Support Team to check your replacement options.

As the above states, just because there are no repairs, it doesn’t mean the buyer is completely out of luck. Instead of a repair, you’ll simply need a replacement watch, which is the exact same time you’re going to wish you tacked on that extended warranty/device insurance, etc. For DIYers, self repair is doable, but iFixit lists the repair as moderate difficulty and can take 1-2 hours. Good luck finding replacement parts for the job.

Why Is This News?

As far as we know, Google’s hardware policy on the Pixel Watch hasn’t changed since launch. If they weren’t offering repairs last year, why would news of them not having it now be interesting? I’d like to think few people have had hardware issues with the device. When the Pixel Watch was new, many seemed concerned about its domed glass screen, but honestly, we haven’t heard many complaints. Of course there’s the occasional reddit and Google Support Forum post. Thankfully, I’ve whacked mine on accident a few times and haven’t had an issue.

What’s more interesting about the angling of this story is Apple’s own policy. Apple doesn’t repair broken watch screens either — they simply replace the device. So Google’s policy is in line with Apple’s, and yet, Google gets the flack? And if we’re somehow concerned about waste, don’t worry, Apple is selling a whole lot more Apple Watches than Google is the Pixel Watch.

Moral of the story? Try really hard to not bust your Pixel Watch screen.

// The Verge