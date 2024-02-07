T-Mobile introduced Magenta Status this week, a loyalty rewards program of sorts, which may actually be more easily described as added benefits for simply being a customer with a qualifying plan. As is typical with rewards programs, the person would have to earn rewards by spending money, but with Magenta Status, the goodies are provided for free and not earned.

Qualifying customers will now get access to discounted rates with Hilton (15% off across Hilton’s 22 leading hotel brands worldwide), an automatic upgrade to Hilton Honors Silver through March 31, 2025, a crazy-good deal with Hertz and Dollar rental car companies that will allow customers to skip refueling or recharging vehicles when returning them at airports, $5 movie tickets for the whole family each and every month, as well as Live Nation discounts.

All in all, T-Mobile says that Magenta Status has a yearly value of $1500, all for customers with qualifying service. Looking through the fine print, there’s not a lot of restrictions there either. T-Mobile specifically lists that, “Magenta Status means T-Mobile postpaid, including small businesses and most T-Mobile prepaid customers,” are eligible for the aforementioned benefits.

We’ll be able to dive deeper into the terms and conditions once the program goes live on Tuesday, February 13. There’s a full rundown of Magenta Status in the following video.

