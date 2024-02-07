With only a month to go before Google releases Android 14 QPR2 to stable and all Pixel devices not participating in the Android Beta Program, they went ahead and dropped Android 14 QPR3 Beta 1 on us. It’s time to get even newer, my friends, with the freshest in Android builds.

The new Android 14 QPR3 Beta 1 is available immediately for the Pixel 5a, 6, 6 Pro, 6a, 7, 7 Pro, 7a, 8, 8 Pro, Pixel Fold, and Pixel Tablet.

Android 14 QPR3 Beta 1

Release date: February 7, 2024

Build: AP21.240119.009

Emulator support: x86 (64-bit), ARM (v8-A)

Security patch level: February 2024

Google Play services: 23.50.14

To get this Android 14 QPR3 Beta 1 build, you should just receive it over-the-air today if you are already enrolled in the Android Beta Program. If you are on Android 14 QPR2, you will move from that to this new QPR3 Beta 1 build, according to this Android_Beta subreddit post.

If you are on Android 14 QPR2 and don’t want to move to QPR3, you should opt-out of the Beta Program (here) right away. This way, you’ll receive the QPR1 stable build when Google releases it in December.

Android 14 QPR3 Fixes

For now, Google is only pointing out one fix and it’s because folks like me and those at reddit were super annoyed and complained loudly. Google says they “fixed an issue where Circle to Search wasn’t available to Beta users.” Apparently, this was “unintentionally” only released to non-Beta users and that is fixed.

Android 14 QPR3 Beta 1 Downloads: Factory Images | OTA Images

We’ll share our findings if there are new goodies to play with.