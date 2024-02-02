When using a Pixel phone as my daily, I use the Pixel Watch 2. When using a Galaxy device, like I am right now with the Galaxy S24 Ultra, I use the Galaxy Watch 6 Classic. It’s by far my favorite Galaxy Watch device, with good battery life, big and bright display, plus easily changeable strap options. Currently on Best Buy and Samsung’s main site, you can snag one at a nicely discounted price.

It looks like a flat $60 off sale is taking place, regardless of which size option you choose. The Watch 6 Classic comes in either 43mm or 47mm, with the starting price currently set at $339. For my wrists, I prefer the 43mm. However, there’s also the LTE model. If you opt for cellular connectivity, you’ll get $80 off, down to a low of $369 for LTE.

Again, if you’re someone invested into the Samsung ecosystem, it’s hard to recommend anything else. This watch pairs lovely with Galaxy phones.

Have at it.