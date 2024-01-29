The Galaxy S24 Series was announced almost two weeks ago now, which means pre-orders and all of their special bonuses are about to come to an end. To get max value out of the gate on a new phone, now would be the time to save as much as you can on the Galaxy S24 Ultra and its little brothers.

As was the case when pre-orders opened, Samsung is still dropping up to $870 off the price of the Galaxy S24 Ultra and the Galaxy S24+. The Galaxy S24 can receive up to a $610 discount.

$870 OFF GALAXY S24 ULTRA, S24+: The full $870 discount on Samsung’s two best phones comes through as a $750 instant trade-in discount along with an upgrade in storage from 256GB to 512GB. That storage change would normally cost you $120 extra, but Samsung is letting you jump to it for free.

You are well aware that to get the full $750 off for trade-ins, you need the best Samsung phones from the past year or so. Phones like the Galaxy S23 Ultra or Galaxy Z Fold 5 are worth $750 today, while phones like the Galaxy S22 Ultra or S23+ are worth $650. These are all solid values and aren’t likely to go up from here. In fact, Samsung is likely to reduce them going forward, once pre-orders end. Feel free to check your phone’s value here.

$150 BONUS CREDIT: One of the biggest reasons to take advantage of this last minute pre-order is because of the credit Samsung gives you to apply towards accessories, like cases or ear buds or a new Galaxy Watch.

Under normal circumstances, you would get $100 in credit to spend if you pre-order a Galaxy S24 Ultra, $75 for an S24+, or $25 for a Galaxy S24. For those who made sure to reserve, you should have an extra $50 on top of those numbers. And for those who didn’t reserve, because Samsung lets us offer you special promotions at times, you can still get that extra $50 in credit to spend. It should apply automatically through that pre-order link below.

In the end, we’re looking at a Galaxy S24 Ultra for as little as $549 with $150 in credits to spend on accessories. For the Galaxy S24+ and Galaxy S24, you can get those for as little as $249 with $125 or $75 in credits, respectively.

PRE-ORDER GALAXY S24 ULTRA